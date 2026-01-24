Kennesaw State Hosts New Mexico State in Key Conference USA Matchup

The Kennesaw State Owls women’s basketball team looks to build on its recent momentum when they face New Mexico State on Saturday, January 24, 2026, in a pivotal Conference USA clash. With both teams fighting for position in the middle of the standings, the game is set to tip-off at 2 p.m. ET at the KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia, with live coverage available on ESPN .

Owls Seeking to Extend Hot Streak

Kennesaw State enters the game fresh off a commanding 83-52 victory over UTEP, marking their largest conference win of the season. The Owls shot an impressive 46.4% from the field, hitting 32 of 69 attempts, while also stifling UTEP’s offense in a dominant second half. KSU outscored the Miners 47-23 after the break and held them to 0-for-7 from three-point range.

Head coach Octavia Blue emphasized the team’s confidence and defensive intensity, noting, “When we’re aggressive on both ends, we’re tough to beat.” That mentality has been central to the Owls’ success, as they’ve proven difficult to score against, particularly from beyond the arc. Their defense, ranked among the top in Conference USA, has kept opponents under 61 points per game this season.

Offensively, the Owls are also a force, leading the conference in field goal percentage (44.5%) and three-point shooting (35.8%). Shania Nichols, who scored 18 points in the win over UTEP, is pivotal to Kennesaw State’s success, especially when she leads the team in scoring. Nichols is unbeaten in such games this season, a trend the Owls will hope continues against the Aggies. Trynce Taylor, returning to the starting lineup, also contributed a season-high 18 points, while Keyarah Berry added 13.

On the boards, Kennesaw State continues to dominate, out-rebounding UTEP 44-29, including a significant 16-7 edge on the offensive glass. Freshman TaTianna Stovall contributed 11 rebounds in just her 17th collegiate game, solidifying her place among the conference’s top shot blockers.

Aggies Look to Rebound

New Mexico State, meanwhile, enters this matchup with a 7-12 overall record and a 3-4 mark in Conference USA. The Aggies are coming off a tough 57-46 loss to Jacksonville State, where they struggled offensively, shooting just 30.2% from the field. Despite the loss, Morane Dossou stood out with 12 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks, marking her second consecutive double-double. Lucia Yenes and Imani Warren also contributed double-digit scoring efforts in the defeat.

Head coach Jody Adams expressed frustration after the loss, stating, “We didn’t bring the urgency we needed, and that’s on all of us.” Warren added that poor shot selection and a lack of execution were key factors in the team’s inability to close out the game. The Aggies are hoping Dossou’s recent form, along with contributions from Yenes and Warren, will spark a turnaround against Kennesaw State.

While New Mexico State has struggled offensively, averaging just 58.4 points per game, their defense has shown flashes of brilliance. In their previous game, the Aggies matched their season-high with six blocks, and they limited turnovers to just 13—a season-low.

Saturday’s game will mark the third meeting between these two teams, with the series tied at one win apiece. Kennesaw State edged New Mexico State 68-66 at home last season before falling 61-57 in Las Cruces. With both teams tied in the middle of the Conference USA standings, this matchup is crucial for their postseason hopes.

The Owls’ home-court advantage may prove to be a deciding factor. Kennesaw State has won 12 straight home games when leading after the first quarter, and they’re 41-19 in such situations under Blue. Their ability to start and finish strong could pose a significant challenge for the Aggies, who are still searching for consistency on the road.

Fans can still purchase tickets for the game, with both season and single-game options available. The Owls Fund continues to support Kennesaw State athletics, providing exclusive benefits and events for fans.

With both teams hungry for a statement win, Saturday’s contest promises to be an intense and hard-fought battle. Will the Owls extend their winning streak, or can the Aggies bounce back from their recent setback? The stage is set for another thrilling Conference USA showdown in Kennesaw.