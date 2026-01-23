Ken Buchanan’s Son Faces Heartbreak Over Boxing Ring Inheritance Dispute

The eldest son of boxing legend Ken Buchanan, Raymond Buchanan, is embroiled in a painful family feud over his father’s prized Boxing Hall of Fame gold ring, which he claims was meant to be passed on to him. The 59-year-old, who boxed professionally himself, has been left devastated after learning that the ring remains locked away in a lawyer’s office, despite his father’s wishes.

Raymond, who has a video and voice note of his father expressing a desire for him to inherit the ring, says he has been treated unfairly by his father’s family since Ken’s death in April 2023. “I know how much my dad worked to become an undisputed world champion, and I think that’s why he wanted me to have the ring,” Raymond stated. “I would never sell it. It’s priceless to me, but if money is the issue, I would buy it from his estate.” However, legal representatives of Ken’s estate have rejected Raymond’s claim, citing the lack of a formal gift delivery.

Family Tensions Escalate Over Will and Inheritance

Raymond’s anguish is compounded by what he perceives as his exclusion from his father’s family. Born to Ken’s early partner Maria, Raymond only discovered that Ken was his father in his teenage years, but the two later grew close. Despite this, Raymond feels sidelined by his half-brother Mark, who was informed of Ken’s wishes but chose not to involve him in critical decisions following Ken’s passing.

Raymond was hurt when he was not invited to his father’s private burial in Edinburgh, despite attending the memorial service with his partner and daughters. “I tried to tell Mark I loved him after the service, but he later informed me I wasn’t invited to the burial,” Raymond said. The legal wrangling over the ring has left Raymond feeling ignored, especially after he was told by the estate’s lawyer that there was no binding agreement regarding the ring’s transfer. The lawyer further clarified that a gift would require formal delivery to the recipient, a step that was never completed.

Compounding the pain, Raymond recently learned that Ken did not leave a will, a fact that has complicated the estate’s resolution. Despite video and audio evidence of Ken’s wishes, the estate’s executor, Graeme Duncan, confirmed that the ring remained part of the estate, as no formal transfer had taken place.

Mark, Ken’s other son, has declined to comment further on the matter, stating that the estate’s settlement is a private issue. As Raymond continues to grapple with his grief and the legal challenge, his fight for the gold ring remains unresolved, a painful reminder of the fractured family ties that have haunted him for years.