In a revealing LinkedIn post, former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond has shared his perspective on the troubled 2021 season, shedding light on the dysfunction within the team’s leadership. Mond’s account offers an inside look at a fractured relationship between then-head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, sparking renewed debate over what went wrong during the Vikings’ underwhelming campaign.

Communication Breakdown at the Top

Mond, drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, recounted how his rookie season was marked by an unsettling lack of communication with Zimmer. “When I was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, my head coach walked out of the draft room. We never spoke. Not once,” Mond wrote. This stark revelation emphasizes the deep divide between the quarterback and his coach, a disconnect that seemed to permeate the entire organization.

According to Mond, the issues between Zimmer and Spielman went beyond individual grievances. The two had long struggled to communicate effectively, a problem rooted in their differing views on key personnel decisions, such as the 2018 signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins. Mond highlighted the absence of dialogue between the two top figures in the organization, likening it to a business on the verge of collapse. “Imagine the two most important people in any organization never talking. What happens to that business? It crumbles,” Mond explained.

This breakdown in leadership had profound implications for the team. In the 2021 season, which ended with an 8-9 record and no playoff berth, the dysfunction was evident both on and off the field. A notable example came during a loss to the Green Bay Packers, when Mond, despite the game being meaningless for playoff contention, was given only a single series of action, while veteran Sean Mannion started and struggled with the offense. Zimmer’s indifferent response to whether Mond would play in the season finale was telling: “Not particularly,” he remarked, “I see him every day.”

Aftermath and Fallout

Following a disappointing season, both Zimmer and Spielman were fired. The contrast in how they handled their departures was telling—while Spielman addressed the team with thanks and appreciation, Zimmer remained notably absent, citing in a later interview, “They got me fired.” Mond, reflecting on the situation, emphasized the importance of leadership in shaping organizational culture. “Leadership is an atmosphere you create, not a title you hold,” Mond wrote, underscoring the lessons he learned from his brief time with the team.

The collapse of the 2021 Vikings has left lasting effects not only on the individuals involved but also on the team’s future. While new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell were expected to bring a fresh approach, the team’s failure to make the 2025 postseason has raised concerns about whether the same issues are resurfacing. Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell, who had previously appeared united, now hold separate end-of-season press conferences, further fueling speculation about the state of leadership in Minnesota.

For Mond, the fallout from the Vikings’ failed season was personal. After being released by the team before the 2022 season, he bounced between several NFL teams and even spent a brief period with the United Football League’s San Antonio Brahmas. By 2025, he had shifted his focus to art and photography, becoming an influential voice on social platforms like LinkedIn, where he shares his leadership insights.

The impact of the Vikings’ 2021 struggles extends beyond the team itself. Across the NFL and international football circles, Mond’s story has become a cautionary tale about the importance of cohesive leadership and communication. Teams like the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, known for their strong organizational cultures, serve as counterexamples to the Vikings’ turmoil.

As Mond continues to share his lessons on leadership, his words resonate far beyond the football field. “Leadership is an atmosphere you create, not a title you hold,” Mond’s mantra remains a guiding principle for aspiring athletes and executives alike. As the 2026 season approaches, the Minnesota Vikings find themselves at a crossroads, with the lessons of the past still looming large over their future.