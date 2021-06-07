Keith Watson re-signs with Ross County for a one-year deal.

Keith Watson’s employment at Ross County has been extended with a new one-year contract.

For the Staggies, the former Dundee United player has made 82 appearances.

Watson told the club’s official website, “I am happy to stay here for another season.” “It’s a location where I’ve been pleased for a few seasons now, and I’m excited to see what the future holds. For all of us, this is an exciting new chapter.”

“Keith is a seasoned player who brings numerous talents to the club,” said new boss Malky Mackay. He is well-liked in the locker room, as well as dependable and consistent on and off the field.

“In a nutshell, he’s a consummate professional that younger players should look up to and learn from.”