Keith Thurman Calls Out Welterweight Champions in Boxing News

Keith Thurman, desperate to reclaim his belt, is optimistic that his next bout will be his ticket to world title contention next year.

Thurman will return to the ring in February against Texas native Mario Barrios after a two-and-a-half-year absence.

Despite the fact that the fight will not be for a title, “One Time” is adamant that it will be a title fight against Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr., or Yordenis Ugas.

Thurman is hoping that his performance against Barrios would persuade the welterweight division’s regulatory bodies to give him another shot at the title.

The 33-year-old would like it as soon as possible, preferably in the “summer” of next year.

Thurman previously told FightHub TV via Boxing Scene, “I can’t stop other people from putting fights together.” “However, if Thurman had his way, it would come down to going back in the ring, putting on an exciting fight, reminding everyone who Keith Thurman is and what I bring to the welterweight division, and then it would be [Yordenis] Ugas, [Errol] Spence, or [Terence] Crawford.” “Right now, I don’t have a belt, and I want it back,” he continued. “So, all three of those guys are serious contenders for a battle this summer.” I’ll be competing in the first quarter of 2022, and I’ll be ready to fight in July.” As of now, a unification fight between Ugas and Spence is expected to take place next year.

Though nothing has been confirmed, it is expected to take place in the spring, likely between March and April.

Crawford, on the other hand, had recently extended his unblemished welterweight record with a knockout victory over Shawn Porter in the tenth round in November.

He’d already severed relations with longtime promoter Bob Arum, and he’s now a free agent.

With that in mind, it’s unclear how “Bud” intends to proceed with his next move.

Thurman, on the other hand, clearly requires more than simply a win against Barrios, having watched his worth plummet since losing to boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao in 2019.