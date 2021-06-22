Keith Curle bolsters Oldham’s attack with the one-year acquisition of Hallam Hope.

Hallam Hope, a forward for Oldham, has signed a one-year contract with the club.

Hope, 27, was a product of Everton’s development system before joining Bury in January 2015 and later moving to Carlisle.

Hope, a Barbados international, will reunite with Latics head coach Keith Curle after a time at Swindon. He previously played under him at Carlisle.

“I’m looking forward to working with Keith again and getting acclimated to my new surroundings when I return,” Hope said on Oldham’s official club website.

“I enjoy scoring goals and working hard for the team, and after listening to what the manager wants to achieve and develop here, it’s going to be a tremendous season ahead.

“I’m excited to play, and I’ve played against Oldham a few times in my career, so I know how important it is for players to fight hard for the team and give all on the pitch.”

Hope has lately returned from international duty and, after a little time of seclusion, will rejoin the squad.

The transfer is also subject to FA and EFL approval, according to Oldham.

“An early aim this summer, it has taken time to complete, but it shows our hard work is now paying off as we add more deals and experience to the side,” Curle continued.

Sam Hart, a left-back from Southend, has also joined Oldham on a one-year deal.

Southend United, who were relegated from the Football League at the end of last season, offered him a new contract, but he turned it down.

“Sam is someone who still has a lot of potential, but he’s at a moment in his career where he’s matured through his experiences, and he’ll be a vital part of the club we’re developing here,” Curle said.

“He is willing to learn and succeed in the manner in which we want to play. He’s the type of wing-back who will make an impact on games on a regular basis.

“With his speed and physicality, he opens up teams, and I’ve always admired his talents when he’s played on the other side. (This is a brief piece.)