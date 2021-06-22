Keith Curle begins a summer rebuilding project at Oldham Athletic with five new additions.

On Tuesday, Keith Curle began his summer rebuild at Oldham with five new players.

Curle will be hoping for a better showing this season after Oldham ended 18th in Sky Bet League Two in 2020-21.

Sam Hart and Jordan Clarke, together with striker Hallam Hope, signed one-year contracts, while goalie Jayson Leutwiler and center-back Harrison McGahey signed two-year terms.

Curle told Oldham’s official website about Leutwiler’s signing: “He’s clearly a presence in the goal and we needed to recruit well in that position as a priority.”

“His CV shows he’s played at a higher level, but he also understands his way around League Two and comes in with a terrific determination to claim the number one shirt.”

Hope scored seven goals in the third division for Swindon and is looking forward to reuniting with Curle, with whom she previously worked at Carlisle between 2015 and 2018.

“I’m looking forward to working with Keith again and acclimating to my new circumstances when I return,” Hope added.

“I enjoy scoring goals and working hard for the team, and after listening to what the manager wants to achieve and develop here, it’s going to be a tremendous season ahead.

“I’m excited to play, and I’ve played against Oldham a few times in my career, so I know how important it is for players to fight hard for the team and give all on the pitch.”