Keep busy with the engagement in Ayr.

Keep Busy, who finished fifth in the King’s Stand Stakes, runs in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Land O’Burns Fillies’ Stakes at Ayr on Tuesday.

The four-year-old was a 50-1 shot in the Group One sprint won by Roger Teal’s Oxted, but he finished one place ahead of better-fancied stablemate Liberty Beach, who had won the Temple Stakes at Haydock, where Keep Busy had finished fifth.

All of the major five-furlong races are on the schedule for the rest of the season for the John Quinn-trained pair.

The Malton handler remarked, “Keep Busy came out of the King’s Stand alright, so we’re glad to let her take her chance.”

“It appears to be a fantastic opportunity, and she appears to be in good health, so now all I have to do is hope she wins.”

“Keep Busy always improves for her first race of the season, and she did it again; she’s tough, so we’re glad to run her again.”

Quinn revealed the pair’s plans for the remainder of the season: “The two of them are in the Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh (July 17), they’ll be put in the King George at Goodwood, and they’ll be put in the Nunthorpe.”

“They’re both proper five-furlong fillies who ran away from the competition at Ascot. They might win a Group One this season with a little luck.”