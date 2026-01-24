Keegan Bradley Calls for Ryder Cup Rule Change After Controversial Incident

Keegan Bradley has sparked a debate over Ryder Cup rules after a contentious incident involving injured player Viktor Hovland. The American golfer has called for a rule change following the European team’s benefit from a technicality in the competition, but his request was quickly dismissed by European captain Luke Donald.

Hovland, a key figure for Europe, was forced to withdraw from his Sunday Singles match due to injury, giving up his spot in the lineup against Team USA’s Harris English. Despite this, Hovland’s position was awarded a half-point, a decision made possible due to Rule 3d in the Ryder Cup Captains’ Agreement. This rule requires each captain to submit the name of a player in advance, who will receive a tied result if an opposing player withdraws due to injury or illness.

Bradley’s Complaint Sparks Tension

Bradley voiced his dissatisfaction with the current rule after the event, stressing the importance of addressing the issue before the next Ryder Cup. “The rule has to change,” Bradley insisted, suggesting that the sports world widely agrees on the need for a revision. “Nothing against Viktor, but that rule needs to change by the next Ryder Cup,” he added.

Donald, however, was quick to respond, defending the rule’s long-standing place in the competition. “It’s been in place since 1971,” he remarked, noting that the United States has benefited from it in previous Ryder Cups. He cited instances in 1991 and 1993, when American players were awarded points under similar circumstances.

Donald emphasized that the rule serves as a safeguard for unexpected situations and that both teams are bound by the Captains’ Agreement. “We have contracts for a reason, a Captains’ Agreement for a reason,” he said firmly. Donald also pointed out that Hovland’s injury was unfortunate, as he would have trusted the Norwegian to deliver a point had he been able to play.

Hovland, who had undergone medical tests and taken painkillers, was visibly disappointed by his forced withdrawal. Despite his absence, the half-point awarded to his match was crucial in the final Ryder Cup standings, where the contest came down to tight margins.