Keaton Wagler’s Record-Breaking Performance Leads Illinois to Thrilling Win Over Purdue

In a game that will be remembered for years to come, Illinois freshman Keaton Wagler stunned the basketball world with a record-breaking 46-point performance, leading the Fighting Illini to a hard-fought 88-82 victory over No. 4 Purdue on January 24, 2026. The showdown at Mackey Arena was not just a test of skill but a dramatic battle between two of the Big Ten’s top teams, both of which had entered the contest with identical 7-1 conference records.

Wagler Shines in Big Ten Showdown

With both teams vying for Big Ten supremacy and NCAA Tournament positioning, the atmosphere at Purdue’s Mackey Arena was charged from the start. Despite missing starting guard Kylan Boswell due to a hand injury, Illinois played with confidence, taking advantage of their depth. The Illini, coming off a dominant win over Maryland, quickly showed their resilience against the Boilermakers, whose top-ranked offense was led by point guard Braden Smith.

The contest lived up to its billing, with Purdue establishing an early lead, shooting 76% from the field and pulling ahead by as many as 11 points. But Illinois, fueled by the scorching shooting of Wagler, stayed within striking distance. Wagler, who had already surpassed his career-high by halftime, scored 24 points before the break, including 6-of-8 from three-point range.

As the second half unfolded, the game became a back-and-forth affair. Illinois opened the half with a 7-0 run, eventually taking their first lead of the game at 44-43. Wagler, in what can only be described as a masterful display, kept the momentum swinging in Illinois’ favor, scoring 41 points—setting a new record for the most points ever scored by a visiting player at Mackey Arena.

Despite Purdue’s attempts to regain control, including a five-point flurry from Braden Smith that pushed the Boilermakers ahead 73-69, Illinois would not relent. With just over two minutes remaining, Jake Davis hit a clutch three-pointer to give the Illini a 76-75 lead, and Illinois would hit three consecutive threes to hold off Purdue in the final moments.

Alongside Wagler’s record-setting night, Illinois’ defense and rebounding proved pivotal. The Illini dominated the boards, outrebounding Purdue by 14, and contributions from David Mirkovic and Andrej Stojakovic, especially in the absence of Boswell, helped seal the win.

The victory propelled Illinois to a share of first place in the Big Ten standings, improving their overall record to 17-3. Purdue, on the other hand, suffered their second straight loss, falling to 17-3 and 7-2 in conference play.

Purdue head coach Matt Painter acknowledged the brilliance of Wagler’s performance, saying, “We threw everything at him, but he just kept making shots. Credit to Illinois—they outplayed us down the stretch.” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, meanwhile, praised his team’s composure, emphasizing that this was a collective effort: “Keaton gave us a special performance, but this was a team win—everyone stepped up.”

Looking ahead, Purdue will try to rebound quickly as they prepare for a rivalry game against Indiana on January 27. Meanwhile, Illinois will look to continue building momentum as the Big Ten race heats up. Wagler’s performance, however, will remain a defining moment in what has already been a thrilling season for the Fighting Illini.