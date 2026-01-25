Keaton Wagler Leads Illinois to Historic Win Over Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A record-breaking performance from freshman Keaton Wagler powered No. 11 Illinois to an 88-82 victory over No. 4 Purdue at Mackey Arena on Saturday, snapping the Boilermakers’ impressive streak and shaking up the Big Ten standings.

Wagler’s 46-Point Night Stuns Purdue

Wagler, just 18 years old, delivered a staggering 46-point performance, rewriting the record books in the process. The freshman guard torched Purdue’s defense, setting the all-time opponent scoring record for Mackey Arena and the Illinois freshman single-game scoring mark. His nine three-pointers also set a new program record.

“Keaton was unfazed by the environment,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “He played with poise and confidence, and the team fed off his energy.”

Illinois, now 17-3 overall and 8-1 in Big Ten play, moved into a tie for second place in the conference standings with Michigan and Michigan State, behind Nebraska. Purdue, who entered the game leading the league at 17-2, dropped to 17-3 and fell to fifth place in the span of five days.

The Boilermakers looked to be in control early, pushing their lead to 11 points late in the first half, but Illinois stayed resilient. Wagler and Zvonimir Ivisic hit timely three-pointers in the final minute of the first half to narrow Purdue’s lead to 43-39 at the break.

Coming out of halftime, Illinois found its rhythm, launching a 13-0 run that flipped the game’s momentum. The second half saw a dramatic back-and-forth, with 12 lead changes. Illinois pulled ahead for good in the final minutes, thanks to clutch shots from Wagler and teammates Tomislav Ivisic, Jake Davis, and David Mirkovic.

Wagler finished with 46 points on 13-for-17 shooting, including 9-for-11 from beyond the arc and 11-of-13 from the free-throw line. His performance not only set records but also tied for the second-most points in Illinois program history, behind Dave Downey’s 53-point effort in 1963. Wagler’s 46 points were also the most ever scored by an opponent at Mackey Arena and the highest in a road win over a top-10 team in AP Poll history.

“I just wanted to help my team win,” Wagler said, downplaying his individual heroics. “My teammates kept finding me in good spots, and the shots kept falling.”

Illinois also received significant contributions from the supporting cast. David Mirkovic posted 12 points and eight rebounds, while Ivisic added seven points and eight boards. Davis stepped up with eight points, three rebounds, and two assists, filling in for injured Kyle Boswell. The Illini dominated on the glass, outrebounding Purdue 33-19, including 13 offensive boards, which translated into 18 second-chance points.

Purdue, despite shooting 63% in the first half, couldn’t maintain their early pace as Illinois tightened up defensively. Braden Smith led the Boilermakers with 27 points and 12 assists, but even his efforts couldn’t prevent Illinois from holding on in the closing moments.

The victory marked Illinois’s first road win over Purdue since 2020 and extended their current winning streak to nine games, their longest since 2012-13. The Illini are now 5-0 in Big Ten road games for the first time since 2004-05.

For head coach Brad Underwood, this win was particularly sweet, as it was his 100th Big Ten victory. Underwood is now just the fourth active coach in the conference to reach that milestone.

Looking ahead, Illinois will return home to face Washington on Thursday, as the team continues its strong push in the Big Ten race. With Wagler leading the charge, the Illini are proving they are a force to be reckoned with.