Kayshon Boutte’s One-Handed Touchdown Sends Patriots to AFC Championship

In a stunning display of athleticism, Kayshon Boutte’s one-handed touchdown catch propelled the New England Patriots past the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Playoffs on January 18, 2026. With a 28-16 victory at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots are now set to face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship, marking the next step in their quest for a Super Bowl appearance.

The Play That Defined the Game

The game, already charged with playoff intensity, had its defining moment midway through the fourth quarter. The Patriots, clinging to a narrow 21-16 lead, were facing a crucial third-and-4 from the Texans’ 32-yard line. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye dropped back to pass, scanning the slippery, snow-dusted field. Boutte, matched up against one of the league’s top defenders, Derek Stingley Jr., streaked down the sideline, and Maye launched a high throw toward the end zone.

With the ball seemingly out of reach, Boutte stretched his right arm, defying all odds to catch it one-handed. As he tumbled to the turf, he clutched the ball to his chest, securing a touchdown that would give New England a commanding 28-16 lead. The stadium erupted in a roar, and after a brief review, the play stood. The Patriots, who had struggled offensively in the second half, seized control of the game.

“I’m proud of Kayshon, he’s making plays for us,” Maye said, his voice full of admiration for his teammate. “That one-handed catch was incredible. It was the same kind of throw as my first one to him, but he made an even better catch this time.”

Boutte’s touchdown marked his seventh of the season, and notably, his first career postseason score. It was also his second touchdown over two seasons against Stingley on passes of 20 or more air yards, a remarkable achievement considering Stingley’s reputation as one of the NFL’s elite cornerbacks. The 32-yard grab was the highlight of a game in which Boutte led the Patriots with 75 receiving yards.

Patriots’ Turnovers and Tough Road Ahead

While the catch was the standout moment, the game was far from smooth sailing for the Patriots. Maye, the rookie quarterback, finished the night with 165 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, but also lost two fumbles in a turnover-plagued game. New England committed a total of four fumbles, and the Texans’ defense, with its physical secondary, kept the Patriots’ offense on edge. Despite these setbacks, the Patriots managed to maintain their composure when it mattered most.

For the Texans, their defense had kept them in the game, especially in the second half, when they chipped away at New England’s lead with two field goals, narrowing the score to 21-16. However, their offense struggled to capitalize, unable to punch the ball into the end zone. Despite a strong defensive effort, the Texans could not overcome the Patriots’ late-game heroics.

With the win, the Patriots are now focused on the AFC Championship, where they will face a Denver Broncos team that will be without star quarterback Bo Nix. However, Denver still boasts a top-ranked defense, and the Patriots will need to clean up their turnover issues if they hope to advance to the Super Bowl. The chemistry between Maye and Boutte, though, offers reason for optimism, as they continue to shine in critical moments.

Boutte’s catch will undoubtedly go down in Patriots history as one of the most electrifying plays of the postseason. With the AFC Championship now on the horizon, New England looks to build on their momentum as they chase the ultimate prize in football.