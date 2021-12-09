Kayla Harrison’s Best Bet Is To Stay With PFL, According To MMA News.

Kayla Harrison won the PFL women’s lightweight championship in dominant way for the second season in a row.

The 31-year-old Harrison, who has gone undefeated in all 12 of her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fights, won all of her fights in the 2021 PFL Season, including victories over Mariana Morais and Cindy Dandois in the elimination round, a TKO win over Genah Fabian in the semifinals, and a submission win over Taylor Guardado in the finals to win gold and a million-dollar check once again.

Harrison knew going into the season that she would win the PFL’s women’s 155-pound title again, and that everything else would be a formality.

With little doubt in anyone’s mind, Harrison delivered on his promise, joining a select group of two-time PFL champions that includes Ray Cooper III, Lance Palmer, and Natan Schulte.

While Harrison’s most recent victory in the PFL made headlines once again in the MMA world, the biggest question surrounding the two-time Olympic gold medalist is what she will do next.

Harrison’s current contract with the PFL expired at the end of the league’s 2021 season, thereby making her a free agent.

As a result, a number of major promotions are vying for the services of one of the sport’s most powerful ladies.

Bellator and the UFC have both indicated interest in signing her, with the appeal of pitting her against world champions like Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.

While those campaigns may have a lot of buzz, Harrison’s best bet may be to stick with the banner that made her a household brand in the first place—the PFL.

Harrison’s professional MMA career is still in its early stages, and another run in the PFL would certainly benefit her in terms of gaining more experience.

While the Harrison may have exhausted the league’s current crop of 155-pounders, the PFL has already begun to bolster the division, beginning with the signing of former world champion Julia Budd, who made her promotional debut at the PFL World Championship in October.

Harrison does, in fact, have a plethora of alternatives in front of her, as well as some critical judgments to make.

There’s little doubt that her star will continue to increase wherever she goes.