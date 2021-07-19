Kayla Harrison of the PFL is making a strong case for pound-for-pound best.

You’ve been missing out on a lot of the Professional Fighters League’s (PFL) 2021 regular season if you haven’t been paying attention.

If you’ve been watching, you’ve probably seen Kayla Harrison once again dominate the field.

The 2019 PFL women’s lightweight champion is just two wins away from reclaiming her title as the 155-pound champion, and she did so by imposing her will and putting on a clinic against a pair of tough opponents.

Harrison started the season with a 93-second submission victory over Mariana Morais, then forced veteran Cindy Dandois to tap out in less than a round.

Harrison is once again the clear favorite in the upcoming PFL playoffs, and for good reason.

Harrison stands out in the women’s 155-pound division, which includes Taylor Guardado and Genah Fabian, both newcomers with a combined 6-2 pro record, as well as top-seeded Larissa Pacheco, whom Harrison has defeated twice.

All indications point to Harrison repeating as PFL champion in the division.

It’s not surprise that the two-time Olympian’s 2021 PFL campaign has been nothing short of dominant.

Harrison had won eight straight fights entering the league’s most recent season, including a two-round thrashing of Courtney King at featherweight.

Harrison’s move to 145 pounds helped her establish herself as the top women’s fighter in the world today.

Harrison will cement her status as the PFL’s unquestioned queen if she succeeds in becoming a two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion.

Not only that, but it also strengthens her position as one of, if not the finest female mixed martial artist in the world right now.

When the PFL playoffs begin on August 13th, Harrison will continue her quest for a global championship.