Kayla Harrison Looks To Continue Her Dominance In The PFL Playoffs 2. MMA News: Kayla Harrison Looks To Continue Her Dominance In The PFL Playoffs 2.

Kayla Harrison, the 2019 PFL Women’s Lightweight World Champion, will defend her title in the 155-pound women’s division when she fights intriguing Kiwi newcomer Genah Fabian in the main event of PFL Playoffs 2 on Thursday, August 19 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Harrison’s professional mixed martial arts career has been nothing short of flawless.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist in judo made a successful transition to football and went on to become one of the league’s greatest stars, winning the women’s lightweight title two years ago.

Harrison has had a similar season, as he stormed through the regular season with a pair of submission victories to finish as the No. 2-seed.

Mariana Morais was submitted in just 83 seconds at PFL 3, and she backed that up with a first-round armbar versus veteran Cindy Dandois at PFL 6.

Harrison is just two wins away from fulfilling her vow of a “coronation” with a second straight postseason appearance.

In front of Harrison, however, will be New Zealand’s Fabian, who had a strong regular season.

Fabian won a decision over Laura Sanchez at PFL 3, then secured her spot in the postseason with a second-round TKO win against Julija Pajic to finish as the No. 3-seed.

Fabian will be put to the ultimate test of her profession when she meets Harrison.

The winner of this semi-final main event for women’s lightweights progresses to the title match in October.

No. 1-seeded Larissa Pacheco of Brazil takes against No. 4-ranked Taylor Guardado of the United States in the other women’s semi-final matchup.

Heavyweight Semifinals Feature Newcomers

The heavyweights take to the ring in the co-main event, with No. 1-seeded Bruno Cappelozza against No. 4-ranked Jamelle Jones in a duel of PFL debuts.

Cappelozza, a veteran of promotions such as RIZIN and Jungle Fight, has had a strong debut season in the PFL, finishing as the top seed thanks to a pair of first-round knockouts.

Cappelozza took out Ante Delija in just 46 seconds at PFL 3 and then demolished Muhammad DeReese in just 2 minutes and 21 seconds at PFL 6.

With a trip to the heavyweight finals and possibly a PFL championship, the Sao Paulo native hopes to finish off an excellent first season.

Willing to do the same thing. Brief News from Washington Newsday.