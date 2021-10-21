Kayla Harrison Eyes Second Title Reign in PFL 2021 Championship Preview

When Kayla Harrison of the United States takes on dazzling newcomer Taylor Guardado on October 27th at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, the PFL women’s lightweight championship will take center stage.

Harrison (11-0), arguably the most dominant champion in the PFL today, has been impenetrable since entering the world of mixed martial arts.

In her 11-fight career, the two-time Olympic judo gold medallist has gone unbeaten, including a term as PFL women’s lightweight champion in 2019.

Harrison has dominated the likes of Brittney Elkin, Courtney King, and Larissa Pacheco twice in her MMA career.

Harrison made it apparent that she is the league’s indisputable “queen” before the start of the 2021 season, with another drive at gold in mind.

The American Top Team product backed it up with a pair of first-round stoppages in the elimination round against Mariana Morais and Cindy Dandois to secure a return trip to the semifinals.

Harrison beat Genah Fabian in just one round to come one step closer to a second title defense.

Guardado (3-1) will strive to make history in her debut season under the PFL banner by being the first player to defeat Harrison.

The Invicta FC veteran’s journey to the finals was difficult, as she needed to win two unanimous decision victory in the elimination round against Helena Kolesnyk and Laura Sanchez to qualify for the playoffs.

Guardado advanced to the finals after a split decision victory over Mariana Morais in the quarterfinals.

The gold and a million-dollar grand prize will be on the line when Harrison and Morais face off next week.