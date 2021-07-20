Kawhi Leonard Is Expected To Opt Out Of His Contract With The Clippers, According To NBA Rumors

With only the Phoenix Suns standing in their way, the Los Angeles Clippers were on their way to their first-ever NBA Finals trip.

While Kawhi Leonard sat out with a knee injury that was later proven to be an ACL tear, Paul George, Terance Mann, and Patrick Beverly led the charge.

The Clippers were unable to overcome the Suns’ well-balanced offense on both sides of the floor, falling in six games.

Leonard had surgery to repair an ACL tear he suffered in the second round against the Utah Jazz, as the Clippers try to improve their roster this offseason.

According to the latest sources, Leonard is pondering his next move.

Leonard, like his All-Star Suns teammate Chris Paul, has a lucrative player option ($36 million) that he may consider exercising or declining as the calendar year approaches August.

As Leonard’s injury troubles worsen, Marc Stein reports that the most likely scenario is that he will opt out of his contract in order to get a long-term deal similar to Kevin Durant’s with the Brooklyn Nets.

However, if “The Klaw” goes this route, the Clippers may find themselves in a worst-case scenario.

Leonard’s fondness for South California has fueled rumors that he’ll be staying put, but it doesn’t rule out the possibility of his signing with another team.

This could not have happened at a worse moment for the Clippers, who were on the verge of putting the Suns away and forcing a Game 7 that may have sent them to the Finals instead of the Suns.

It’s possible that if Leonard had been on the floor, this would have been the case.

But that’s all in the past now, and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer must be instructing his front team on how to encourage Leonard to stay this summer.

Despite Leonard’s predicted absence for the entire 2021-2022 season, it’s not hard to assume that interested teams, such as the Dallas Mavericks, will be trying to sign him when free agency begins on August 2.