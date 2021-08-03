Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan, and John Collins are among the best free agents in the NBA.

Even after a rush of signings on the first day of NBA free agency in 2021, some of the best players in this year’s class remain unsigned.

After declining his $36 million player option with the Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard remains unsigned. DeMar DeRozan, the focus of numerous sign-and-trade rumors, is still available. Dennis Schroder has yet to sign a contract despite the fact that there are so many free-agent point guards.

The best restricted free agent available is John Collins. The Atlanta Hawks have failed to reach an agreement with the forward, and he has yet to sign an offer sheet with another team.

What will happen to these players in the end?

Leonard’s re-signing with Los Angeles will most likely be a matter of when, not if. The two-time NBA Finals MVP most likely opted out of his contract in order to get a new contract in Los Angeles. Leonard has the option of signing a one-and-done contract or a four-year, $176 million max contract.

If Leonard had genuinely considered leaving Los Angeles, the New York Knicks and Miami Heat would have been interested, but both teams have spent most of their cap space. Their moves would make acquiring DeRozan, who has been linked to both New York and Miami, impossible for either of them.

On Chicago’s interest in both Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan,[email protected] says:

“From what I’ve heard, [the Bulls]are also interested in DeMar DeRrozan, and are considering a possible double sign-and-trade with San Antonio in which Lauri Markkanen would be sent.” pic.twitter.com/b6bM9iATsy

The latest on John Collins, a restricted free agent with the Atlanta Hawks: pic.twitter.com/FP4NemyiDi

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Chicago Bulls are interested in signing DeRozan in a sign-and-trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs. Lonzo Ball was acquired by the Chicago Bulls in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Until Kyle Kuzma was traded in a deal for Russell Westbrook, the Los Angeles Lakers were considered a sign-and-trade candidate for DeRozan.

The Lakers are unlikely to offer Schroder a large salary as a result of the Westbrook trade. Without a definitive landing spot, Schroder may come to regret declining the Lakers’ offer of a four-year, $84 million extension during the season.

Collins and the Hawks were not close to reaching an agreement, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Atlanta has the ability to match whatever offer Collins receives on the open market.