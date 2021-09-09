Katy Perry backs Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for the Heisman Trophy.

Even if the University of Mississippi football stadium is filling up, Katy Perry always has a seat reserved for her.

On Twitter, the platinum recording artist and American Idol judge expressed her support for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and his Heisman Trophy bid.

It’s time to board the Lane Train… LFG!!! @corral matt for the Heisman Trophy, please! https://t.co/vLEEpxmIb5

September 9, 2021 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

In the SEC preseason media poll, the Rebels were projected to finish fourth in the West Division, behind national champion Alabama, Texas A&M, and rival LSU. Mississippi, though, is 1-0 and ranked No. 20 in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls after a big 43-24 win over Louisville on national television in Atlanta.

Mississippi amassed 569 total yards against the Cardinals despite the absence of coach Lane Kiffin, who was forced to stay at home after testing positive for COVID-19. Kiffin, on the other hand, expects to be back for Saturday’s home opener against Austin Peay. He made an impassioned plea to supporters and students to turn up and be loud in a video that went viral, hoping to avoid a disappointment that could cost the program momentum. Perry was also mentioned in his post, and he offered to buy her corn dogs.

All @OleMissFB fans must be present. We’ll pay for corn dogs if @katyperry returns on Saturday #ComeToTheSip pic.twitter.com/zki0Z4LiNL

Lane Kiffin (@Lane Kiffin) is a Twitter user. The date is September 8, 2021.

Perry has a unique, if improbable, place in Ole Miss football history. When ESPN’s College GameDay came to Oxford, Mississippi, she was a surprise guest picker who correctly predicted the Rebels’ surprising 23-17 upset against third-ranked Alabama on October 4, 2014.

Her mention of corn dogs is also a throwback to her days as a sports forecaster. Before picking against the Tigers that day, Perry mocked LSU by calling it “L-S-Pew” and brandishing a corn dog. She enthralled the audience at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium a year later, and further endeared herself to the Ole Miss fans by biting into a corn dog before the Rebels’ 38-17 shock win against the Tigers on November 21, 2015.