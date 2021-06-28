Katie Swann, 22, became the first British woman to qualify for Wimbledon in 20 years.

Katie Swan defeated Arina Rodionova of Australia to become the first British woman to qualify for Wimbledon in 20 years.

The 22-year-old, who is rated 290, cruised through the first set and kept her composure in a much tighter second to win 6-0 6-4 and repeat Karen Cross’ accomplishment from 2001.

Swan, who has appeared as a wild card at Wimbledon three times, reacted with delight after winning the final point, saying, “I can’t believe it right now.” I’m overjoyed to be in the main event. It’s undoubtedly my greatest tennis achievement.”

Swan, a standout junior, has had her progression in the senior game stymied by a series of injuries, and she was playing her first match since May due to a thigh issue.

“It was touch and go for a couple of weeks,” she said of her fears of missing Wimbledon. I simply did everything I could to prepare for this game.

“In the last year or so, I haven’t played as often as I would have liked. It’s been a difficult year. My teammates understand how difficult it has been for me. Coming through qualifying is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Swan came back from a set down to beat American Caty McNally in the third set on Thursday, but the opening set against Rodionova was over in a hurry.

Rodionova, who was tightly strapped in her thigh, took an injury timeout in between sets, and the second was even closer, with Rodionova returning from a break down twice.

Swan’s jitters showed in the final game, but her serve, which had been a vital weapon all day, held up admirably, and she claimed her first match point to set up a showdown with Madison Keys, the 23rd seed.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be as easy in the second set after the first,” she added. “She’s a fantastic player, extremely deceptive, and I knew she’d bring it all out, and her style of play is already deceptive. I. (This is a brief piece.)