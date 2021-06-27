Katie Levick: After a protracted Covid struggle, match fears have given way to health concerns.

Katie Levick, a Northern Diamonds and Yorkshire spinner, claims her father was afraid she might collapse when she returned to cricket after months of suffering the terrible effects of extended Covid.

With the introduction of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy last summer, Levick had just been handed her first cricket position, but her cricketing career was nearly cut short when she acquired coronavirus in October.

Her resumption to winter training was postponed and replaced with hospital consultations and cardiac testing after the leg-spinner became unable to walk down a flight of stairs without stopping.

“I tested positive in October; I’d been in isolation for a couple of weeks due to being in contact with someone and was perfectly fine until I tested positive while in isolation and was left completely bed-bound for a couple of weeks, not eating, not really moving, not doing anything,” Levick told the PA news agency.

“Then, once I was out of seclusion and stuff, we saw that it had affected me in terms of exhaustion, and I couldn’t do anything without needing to sleep for several hours.

“Before we can return to training in a professional sports setting, we have to have an ECG to obtain the all-clear, and mine was displaying anomalies, which triggered more tests, which revealed that my heart wasn’t behaving the way it should be anymore — to basically anything. As a result, I’ve been carrying a cardiac monitor with me at all times.

“My first training session back consisted of a 10-minute walk around the building, during which the physio stopped me after a minute because my heart rate had already risen beyond 190, which it shouldn’t have done, and I was told to ‘get on the floor.’

“It’s adverse effects that you wouldn’t think about or know about unless you were wearing monitors and had medical help,” she says.

“As a result, I’ve been to a lot of hospitals and had a lot of heart tests, and I’m very familiar with, I believe, every machine in the hospital right now for that. (This is a brief piece.)