Katie Ledecky’s Age and Record as an Olympic Swimmer for Team USA

After being dethroned by Australia’s Ariarne Titmus in the 400m freestyle, Katie Ledecky, one of the best swimmers in US history and a star of Team USA, has three more chances at a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The two-time Olympian has six Olympic medals and 15 world championship wins to her credit, and she can still win the 800m, 1500m, and defend her 200m gold from the Rio Olympics five years ago.

It’s difficult to stay at the top of such a rigorous sport as swimming, but the 24-year-old is motivated to add to her medal count at the greatest level in Tokyo.

“I had a lot of fun when I won my first gold in London,” she told Forbes in May.

“However, I was aware that nothing was assured, and that I could have been a one-year sensation and then collapsed. So, following London and my first gold, my goal was to not only set a new world record, but also to maintain my competitive edge. Following that, in the years coming up to Rio, I improved. […] Individual goals for the NCAA and World Championships were set for me. I’m now working on my Tokyo ambitions, which keeps me motivated.”

Here’s all you need to know about one of America’s best athletes.

The Age of Katie Ledecky

Ledecky was born on March 17, 1997, in Washington, D.C., making her 24 years old.

When she made her Olympic debut in the London 2012 Olympics at the age of 15, she was the youngest athlete on Team USA, and four years later, she was the youngest member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team at the Rio Olympics.

Katie Ledecky’s Personal Best

Statistics only reveal part of the picture for some sportsmen. Ledecky, on the other hand, is squarely in the camp of athletes whose excellence can only be appreciated by looking at their illustrious resumes. The 24-year-old is a two-time Olympian who has won six Olympic medals, five of which are gold.

Ledecky won gold in the 800m freestyle at the London 2012 Olympic Games just four months after her 15th birthday. She retained her championship four years later at the Rio Olympics, adding a silver medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay and three more gold medals.