Katie Ledecky Wins Silver in Tokyo 2020; More Athletes Test Positive for Covid

More competitors, including world champion US pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, have been forced to withdraw from Tokyo 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19. In recent days, the number of infections in Tokyo has risen sharply, with the effects reaching the Olympic Village. An athlete quarantined in an isolation hotel had to go on strike yesterday to seek some fresh air.

Simone Biles thanked supporters for their continued support as she continues to sit out due to mental health concerns. Katie Ledecky won silver in the women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay earlier today. She said, “The outpouring of love and support I’ve received has helped me understand I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics, which I never truly believed before.”

In the meantime, Team USA has won numerous gold and silver medals in shooting, swimming, and archery. With 13 golds and 14 golds, the country is second in the medal tally after China.

A wave of diseases is spreading over Japan’s capital, with hundreds of new infections being reported every day.

In the last 24 hours, 3,865 cases have been reported. The dramatic increase in instances is being seen across the country.

On Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters, “We have never encountered the spread of illnesses of this size.”

Despite an increase in COVID cases in the city, which is affecting the Olympic Village, day six of Tokyo 2020 is well underway. After dominating the shooting and swimming events earlier in the day, Team USA is hoping to win numerous gold medals today.

