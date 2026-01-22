Katherine Rednall Secures Seventh Indoor Bowls Title, Jason Banks Advances

The 2026 World Indoor Bowls Championships have already produced dramatic moments and significant upsets, with Katherine Rednall clinching her seventh ladies’ matchplay title in a thrilling final and Jason Banks advancing to the quarter-finals in his bid to defend his crown. The competition at Potters Resorts in Hopton-on-Sea has lived up to its reputation as the sport’s premier event, featuring top-tier action across the open singles, pairs, and mixed doubles categories.

Rednall Triumphs in Ladies’ Final

Katherine Rednall continued her dominance in women’s bowls by edging Nicole Rogers in a tightly contested ladies’ final. The match, broadcast live on BBC Two and iPlayer, saw Rednall battle through a tough 2-1 victory, securing her seventh title in the event. Her performance, marked by precision and resilience, further cements her status as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Rogers, who reached her first final after overcoming Scotland’s Beth Riva in the semi-finals, put up a valiant fight, but Rednall’s experience ultimately prevailed. This win adds another chapter to Rednall’s impressive career, which includes multiple titles at the prestigious World Indoor Bowls Championships.

Jason Banks Keeps Title Defense Alive

In the open singles, defending champion Jason Banks of Scotland has continued his pursuit of an unprecedented back-to-back victory. Banks, who made history by winning the open singles, open pairs, and mixed pairs titles last year, survived a thrilling last-16 clash against England’s Aaron Johnson. The match, which was a replay of their 2024 Scottish International Open final, ended with Banks emerging victorious by a narrow 2-1 margin (8-4, 7-11, 2-1).

Should he retain his title, Banks would become the first player in 16 years to do so, joining the ranks of legends like Alex Marshall. As one of the five players already through to the quarter-finals, Banks is set to face England’s Nick Brett, the ninth seed and former champion. This highly anticipated match promises to be a key moment in the tournament as Banks seeks to extend his remarkable run.

Other players in the open singles quarter-finals include 2020 winner Robert Paxton, who secured his 11th appearance at this stage by defeating Mervyn King in a tense 1.5-0.5 (7-5, 6-6) contest. Paxton’s consistency continues to make him one of the sport’s most formidable competitors.

As the championship heads into its final days, fans are eagerly anticipating the conclusion of what has been a thrilling tournament, with both established stars and rising talents looking to leave their mark. The stakes are high, with champions in both the open singles and women’s singles set to claim a £50,000 prize, while the open and mixed pairs winners will share £20,000.

The 2026 World Indoor Bowls Championships have provided a fitting showcase for the sport, with memorable moments and exciting matchups setting the stage for an unforgettable finish. With players like Jason Banks and Katherine Rednall continuing their quest for glory, all eyes will remain on Potters Resorts as the tournament reaches its climax.