Kate Middleton Remembers Embarrassing Moment with Father at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton, known for her passion for tennis and regular attendance at Wimbledon, has opened up about a mortifying moment from her past involving her father, Michael Middleton. The Princess of Wales, who has been the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016, shared the incident in a 2017 BBC documentary titled Our Wimbledon, hosted by Sue Barker.

Michael Middleton’s Blunder with Tennis Stars

During the filming of the documentary, Kate recalled an awkward encounter that left her red-faced. The Middleton family, long-time fans of the prestigious tennis tournament, were attending Wimbledon when Michael Middleton made a blunder while crossing paths with British tennis legend Tim Henman.

Kate explained how her father, having just watched American tennis star Pete Sampras in action, mistakenly greeted Henman by saying, “Hi Pete.” Kate, who was with her father at the time, admitted she was mortified by the slip-up, revealing, “My father is not going to appreciate this, but we were walking past Tim Henman and we had just seen Pete Sampras play. My dad said very coolly: ‘Hi Pete’. I was mortified!”

This amusing anecdote was shared by Kate during an interview for the documentary, where she discussed her deep love for tennis, a passion she inherited from her family. Barker, who also interviewed other members of the royal family, wrote about the moment in her 2024 book, Wimbledon: A Personal History.

Kate’s recollection of the incident adds a personal touch to her well-known public persona, shedding light on the relatable, humorous side of her life before becoming a member of the royal family. While the moment may have been embarrassing for Kate, it’s clear that it didn’t overshadow her ongoing relationship with Henman, whom she has met many times since then.

As a prominent fixture at Wimbledon, Kate’s attendance is often marked by her impeccable style, and her presence at the tournament is widely celebrated. In addition to her role as patron, she also presents the trophies to the tournament’s champions. The most recent recipient of her award was men’s singles champion Carlos Alcaraz in 2024.