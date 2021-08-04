Karsten Warholm’s New World Record Is Hailed As “Better Than Usain Bolt’s” Tokyo 2020: Karsten Warholm’s New World Record Is Hailed As “Better Than Usain Bolt’s”

At the Tokyo 2020 hurdles event, Karsten Warholm put on a show to remember.

Apart from winning an Olympic gold medal, Warholm’s triumph in the men’s Tokyo 2020 400-meter hurdles is being billed as the “most dramatic contest of this summer’s Olympics.”

In the process, the Norwegian set a new world record of 45.94 seconds, breaking his own previous mark of 46.70 seconds.

Greg Rutherford, a track and field legend, was one of the many people who praised Warholm’s performance.

Warholm’s Olympic victory, according to Rutherford, was the “best in athletics history on the track,” surpassing even that of famed Olympian Usain Bolt.

Rutherford tweeted, “[Warholm’s] performance is the GREATEST in athletics history on the track…better than [Usain] Bolt[‘]s WR (world record).” That is my viewpoint.”

Such accolades are nothing new for Warholm. In fact, he’s been nicknamed the “next Bolt” by some for quite some time.

Despite the fact that he was clearly deserving of the honor, Warholm emphasized that each athlete had his own path.

In October of last year, Warholm observed, “When Usain Bolt came into the sport, he didn’t have anyone right before him.” “At that moment, he didn’t have any shoes to fill. Everyone is now speculating on who will be the next Usain Bolt. Nobody will ever be as fast as Usain Bolt! Nobody else is going to be the next Ato Boldon.”

“I think everyone has to find their own path; Usain Bolt was tremendous, so being compared to him is an honor, but for me, it’s always been about developing,” he stated. “I don’t want to be known as the sport’s face or as ‘the next Usain Bolt,’ because for me, it’s all about the running. If it results in people being motivated by what I’m doing, I think that’s fantastic.”

The 25-year-old finished just a fraction of a second ahead of Rai Benjamin of the United States, who also broke his own world record by more than half a second.

Benjamin, like the majority of people, believes that the aforementioned competition was “the best race in Olympic history.”

After the race, Benjamin told CNN, “That was the best race in Olympic history; everyone in this event should be getting paid large amounts, in all honesty.”

Warholm is now the single holder of the European, World, and Olympic titles, having confessed that he is “ecstatic” about his victory.