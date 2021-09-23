Karl-Anthony Towns is perplexed by the Timberwolves’ decision to fire ex-President Rosas.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are changing their front staff less than a week before the start of the new season, and their franchise player isn’t thrilled about it.

Center After Minnesota parted ways with president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas on Wednesday, Karl-Anthony Towns responded with a simple “WTF” on Twitter.

wtf…

September 22, 2021 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns)

Since 2004, the Timberwolves have only had one winning season and haven’t made the playoffs since Towns was named to the All-NBA Team in 2018. Rosas has been in charge of the Timberwolves’ front office since May 1, 2019, yet in 136 games, they had a 42-94 record.

In a statement released to Twitter, owner Glen Taylor said, “As a company, we are committed to producing a successful team that our city and supporters can be proud of.”

During his 28-month stay in Minnesota, Rosas surrounded Towns, the dominant big man who Minnesota selected with the top selection in the 2015 draft, with a bevy of guard potential. At the 2020 trade deadline, he acquired D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley via trade, and he selected Anthony Edwards with the first overall choice in the NBA draft. After the 2020 draft, he acquired forward Jaden McDaniels from the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade; McDaniels started 26 of Minnesota’s final 31 games last season and will likely start the season as the team’s power forward.

Minnesota is a popular dark horse bet to make the playoffs this season, led by their young core, despite having the 12th-best odds of any Western Conference club, according to BetMGM. They’d substantially increase their chances if they could snag disgruntled guard Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers, which BetMGM has them as the favorites to achieve, but they’d almost certainly have to trade with key players of their team or draft picks to do so.

However, in February, Taylor sold a 20% share in the squad to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, and they will have the opportunity to buy the franchise outright in 2022, which they are likely to do. The new owners are obviously hoping to create an impression and infuse the club with enthusiasm and optimism.