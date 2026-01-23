Karen Gillan Wows Fans with Air Guitar at US Open Ahead of Highlander Role

Actress Karen Gillan made a rock star entrance at the US Open Tennis Championships over the weekend, showing off her air guitar skills in a playful moment with her husband, Nick Kocher. The 37-year-old star, best known for playing Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, was spotted at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Saturday. Dressed in black, she grabbed a spare racquet and turned it into an impromptu air guitar solo, much to the delight of onlookers.

Gillan, who is also starring in the upcoming film The Life of Chuck, paired a black jacket with a mini dress for the occasion. She was joined by her husband, Nick Kocher, as they enjoyed the action-packed matches. The actress, who first gained fame playing Amy Pond on Doctor Who, has recently been making waves in Hollywood with high-profile roles.

Highlander Reboot: Gillan Set to Join Cast

In an exciting career development, Gillan is set to star in the upcoming reboot of the iconic 1986 film Highlander. The original movie, which starred Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod and Sean Connery as his mentor, Ramirez, became a cult classic despite a poor initial box office reception. Now, Gillan will take on a major role alongside Henry Cavill, with Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, and Marisa Abela also joining the cast.

Gillan, who has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, was quick to joke about her upcoming role. “My dialect coach can sit this one out,” she quipped. “So excited to be an actual Highlander in Highlander.” The film, which is set to begin shooting next month in Scotland, will see Gillan stepping into a role tied to her Scottish roots. The actress revealed that she plans to bring her baby daughter, Clementine, to the set, as the film’s production in Scotland offers a chance for the young family to connect with her heritage.

The Highlander reboot will also be shot at several scenic locations across Scotland, including iconic spots like Eilean Donan Castle and Glen Coe. Gillan’s excitement for the project comes not only from her new role but also from the opportunity to bring her daughter to visit her mother’s homeland. “I’m always looking for reasons to come to Scotland,” she shared, reflecting on how the country continues to inspire her both professionally and personally.

While Highlander marks a new chapter in Gillan’s career, it also serves as a connection to her past. The original film, which chronicled the battle between immortal warriors, went on to inspire multiple sequels and TV series. As a child of Scotland, Gillan’s return to her roots has excited both fans and locals alike.

In recent years, Gillan has cemented herself as a major figure in Hollywood, with standout roles in blockbuster films such as Avengers: Infinity War, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Jumanji. After marrying Kocher in 2022 at Castle Toward in Dunoon, she has remained deeply connected to her Scottish heritage, often visiting cultural events like the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.