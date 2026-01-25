Kansas Overpowers Kansas State in Rivalry Win Despite Peterson Injury

Despite missing star freshman Darryn Peterson, the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks cruised to an 86-62 victory over Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday night. The Jayhawks (15-5, 5-2 Big 12) not only secured their fourth consecutive win but also ended a three-game losing streak in Manhattan, reinforcing their dominance in this historic rivalry.

Peterson, sidelined by a sprained ankle, was unavailable for this Big 12 clash. However, Kansas adapted quickly, with senior guard Melvin Council Jr. and redshirt sophomore Elmarko Jackson stepping up. Jackson, playing a pivotal role off the bench, scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds, while Council Jr. contributed 17 points. Flory Bidunga, dominating the paint, added 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks to a comfortable win.

Kansas’ Depth Shines Amid Injury Woes

Coach Bill Self, returning to the bench after missing a previous game due to a health scare, praised his team’s resilience. He expressed optimism about Peterson’s potential return for their upcoming game against No. 13 BYU, scheduled for January 31, 2026. “I think he’ll play,” said Self. “If he played today, he would have been ineffective because he couldn’t have pushed off.” The Jayhawks’ depth was on full display, with multiple players stepping up to fill the gap left by Peterson’s absence.

Kansas State (10-10, 1-6) battled valiantly despite their own injury woes. With key players like Khamari McGriff and Mobi Ikegwuruka sidelined, the Wildcats’ lineup was further weakened by starting guard Abdi Bashir’s absence following foot surgery. However, freshman Andrej Kostic made a strong impact, hitting four three-pointers in just four minutes during the first half. At halftime, Kansas led by a slim 37-35 margin, with P.J. Haggerty scoring 18 of his team-high 23 points after the break to keep the Wildcats in the game.

But down the stretch, Kansas’ experience showed. After Haggerty’s three-pointer cut the Jayhawks’ lead to 59-55 with 7:50 remaining, Bidunga sparked a decisive 15-3 run with a spectacular alley-oop dunk. The Jayhawks capped off the game with a commanding 27-7 run, effectively ending any hopes of a Kansas State comeback.

This victory was Kansas’ 16th in the last 20 matchups against Kansas State, underscoring their dominance in the rivalry. The Jayhawks are now focused on an even more high-profile contest— a top-25 showdown with BYU, where two projected No. 1 NBA Draft picks, Peterson and BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, could face off. With ESPN’s “College GameDay” set to broadcast the game, the clash promises to be a key moment in both teams’ seasons.

As for Kansas State, they now turn their attention to a road trip to West Virginia on January 27, looking to regroup and build on the flashes of promise shown by their young players, particularly Kostic. Despite the setback, the Wildcats hope to get healthier and turn things around in the coming weeks.

For Kansas, the win without Peterson sends a powerful message to the Big 12. With a deep and versatile roster, the Jayhawks are showing they are built for the long haul, and they’ll need every bit of that depth for their upcoming games, especially as they prepare for the marquee matchup against BYU.