Kane propels England to the brink of a Qatari victory, but Switzerland keeps Italy at bay.

After a 1-1 draw with Switzerland, England romped to the 2022 World Cup with a 5-0 thumping of Albania, but Italy still has a long way to go to qualify for the tournament.

When England visits San Marino on Monday, they still need a point to mathematically qualify, but they have a three-point lead and a six-goal edge on goal difference over Poland, who secured at least a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over 10-man Andorra.

The Three Lions can go forward to Qatar with confidence after resuming their winning ways at Wembley, scoring all of their goals before halftime.

“The first half was magnificent,” England manager Gareth Southgate said. “It was the best we’ve played in a long time.”

“We’re at our best when we have an advantage, and this was a game that could put us on the verge of World Cup qualification.”

Harry Maguire put a rough start to the season at Manchester United behind him with a thundering header from Reece James’ free-kick to open the floodgates.

Kane’s admission on Thursday that he was physically and mentally exhausted from England’s march to the Euro 2020 final fuelled questions over his future.

The England captain has only one Premier League goal this season, but six in five international appearances.

Kane headed home Jordan Henderson’s close-range cross before passing to Henderson, who calmly slotted home his first international goal on home soil.

In the first 45 minutes, England dominated, with Kane slamming home his second from a tight angle before completing his fourth international hat-trick with a scissor kick from Phil Foden’s corner.

Kane has gone past of Wayne Rooney in terms of most competitive goals for the Three Lions, as he is now equal with Jimmy Greaves as England’s fourth top striker of all time with 44.

Italy kept a slim lead over Switzerland at the top of Group C, but Jorginho wasted a magnificent late chance to essentially seal qualification when he blasted a penalty over the bar.

Since the start of last season, the Chelsea midfielder has missed six penalty shots for both club and country.

“It is right that he took the penalty if he felt like shooting,” Italy manager Roberto Mancini said.

When Silvan Widmer’s thunderous strike went into the top corner, the visitors got off to a flying start in Rome.

The Azzurri scored nine goals.