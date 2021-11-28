Kambosos of Australia stuns Lopez to win the Unified Lightweight Championship.

George Kambosos of Australia won a surprise split decision over Teofimo Lopez on Saturday night in New York, using a high-energy onslaught and a stinging overhand right to become the unified lightweight boxing champion.

Both boxers entered the bout undefeated, but Kambosos, the huge underdog, made sure he was the one to take home the 135-pound belt.

In a close slugfest at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, the 28-year-old Kambosos seized the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts in a close slugfest that left the fighters wounded and bruised by the end of the 12th round.

He had to come back from a knockdown in the tenth round to win his third straight split decision.

“I wasn’t wounded,” Kambosos said of the fall. “‘Let’s go hard,’ I said to my corner. ‘I’m going to smack this youngster in the face.'” Kambosos improved to 20-0 with 10 KOs after winning by scores of 115-111 and 115-112 on two judges’ scorecards. Lopez won the bout 114-113, according to one judge.

Lopez, an American-Honduran, was coming off a 13-month layoff for a fight that had been planned for a year.

Eight postponements, six planned locations, and multiple legal obstacles due to in-fighting between fighters and promoters, followed by lawsuits, characterized the build-up to the confrontation.

Kambosos, a 13-1 underdog, knocked Lopez out in the first round, setting the tone for the rest of the fight.

In the first round, both fighters hit numerous strong rights, but Lopez was struck with a looping overhand right to the temple. Throughout the battle, Kambosos would repeatedly use the punch with tremendous success.

Lopez knocked Kambosos down halfway through the 10th round with a chopping right hand of his own.

In the 11th round, Lopez received a nasty cut over his left eye, and the fight was briefly paused to allow the ring doctor to examine it. Lopez’s corner was unable to stop the bleeding between rounds, so the fight went into the 12th.

Lopez interrupted Kambosos’ post-match television interview to claim that he had been robbed and that he had only lost two of the 12 rounds. “You are delusional,” Kambosos said in response. As the crowd booed, Lopez remarked, “I won tonight.” “My hand was not raised by the referee. I’m not a bitter loser. I came out here and completed the task at hand. I won ten of the twelve rounds.” Lopez, who had previously gone undefeated, was competing for the first time since defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in October 2020. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.