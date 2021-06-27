Kalvin Phillips nearly slipped through the net, according to his childhood coach.

Kalvin Phillips nearly missed out on the scouting network as a junior because he couldn’t “run like Linford Christie,” according to his old coach.

Phillips, 25, has started all three of England’s Euro 2020 group games and appears to be an important part of Gareth Southgate’s plans.

However, Ian Thackray, the coach who developed the young Phillips at local team Wortley Juniors for seven seasons, recalls that the Leeds midfielder was 14 when his hometown club eventually handed him his chance.

As he watched Wortley’s next generation try to emulate their idol during a McDonald’s Fun Football session organized at the Leeds amateur club, Thackray told the PA news agency, “That was the day he came back from holiday.”

“Fate intervened even then because he came up to witness a pre-season event at the start of the under-15 season and wasn’t registered to play.”

Thackray initially refused to play Phillips in the competition due to pressure from the other boys, but injuries forced him to do so.

“The Leeds scout, Walter Sweeney, turned up within five minutes of him swapping kits with an injured lad,” Thackray claimed.

“In front of us, Kalvin made one of his renowned tackles. Mr Sweeney asked, ‘Who’s that then?’ as he dragged the ball back like a ‘Cruyff turn’ before throwing it to our full-feet back’s on the far side of the field.

“I said, ‘Kalvin Phillips, and everyone has already gone to see him.’ Leeds had already been there, as had Bradford, Huddersfield, and Middlesbrough, all Sheffield clubs. They’d all been looking for children who could run as fast as Linford Christie.

“Kalvin wasn’t fast, but he could run all day, so I told Mr Sweeney, ‘What’s the harm in taking him to Thorp Arch?’ ‘What have you got to lose?’

“I knew he was better than everyone else in the Garforth League, and a couple of evenings later, Mr Sweeney called and asked if he could speak to Kalvin’s mother.”

Kalvin is idolized by all of the kids here, and it’s contagious. You may see them on the road with Phillips. (This is a brief piece.)