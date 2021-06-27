Kalvin Phillips “couldn’t have predicted” England’s early success.

Kalvin Phillips acknowledges that he is outperforming even his own expectations for his England career.

The Leeds midfielder was the only outfield member of Gareth Southgate’s side to play every minute of the Euro 2020 group stage, helping the Three Lions advance to the last-16 against Germany.

Phillips, 25, made his England debut last September but has quickly established himself as an important part of Southgate’s plans, winning the FA’s man of the match award in the team’s opening victory over Croatia.

He is expected to keep his spot in the England team for Tuesday’s match against Germany, despite admitting that he had not expected to have made such a good start to his international career.

When asked if he had exceeded expectations since making his England debut, he answered, “You might say that.”

“I wouldn’t have believed it if someone told me nine months ago, or even before that, that I would play as much for England as I have, especially in a tournament.

But the fact that I’m here and accomplishing it is a testament to me, as well as the manager and coaching team.

“I know he has a lot of faith in me, and it’s an honor for me to participate in games like this and to play every minute.

“The only thing I can do now is continuing working hard on the training field and trying to play as much as I can.”

England may have won Group D, but their performance has been heavily criticized, as they only scored two goals in three games.

My club squad can score five goals while conceding four, which isn’t quite as impressive. The fact that we are sleeping on clean bedding is a huge plus.

Southgate, on the other hand, does not set up defensively, according to Phillips, who adds, “He’s extremely easy going.” He wants us to go on the offensive.

“I believe everyone says Gareth was because he wants us to score goals and express ourselves when we have the ball and when we don’t. (This is a brief piece.)