Kalvin Phillips: Against Croatia, I turned England’s nerves into a wonderful performance.

Kalvin Phillips confesses he worried he’d botch up on his tournament debut for England, only to provide a man of the match performance in England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia.

The 25-year-old scored the only goal as the Three Lions defeated their Group D opponents 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday.

Phillips set up Raheem Sterling for the game’s sole goal, capping off a strong individual performance that garnered him lots of praise.

While Sterling was named UEFA’s player of the match, Phillips was named the official England man of the match.

However, he admitted that things could have gone differently if he hadn’t been worried about stage anxiety when he initially learned he’d be performing.

He told the Lion’s Den, “We only found out (the team) the day before.”

“We had some set-piece discussions, and the team was named by (manager) Gareth (Southgate).” When you first hear your name, your heart skips a beat.

“I spent the entire day worrying, ‘Oh crap, am I going to screw it up?’ But after that, you become used to it and are prepared for anything comes your way.

“When you see (Luka) Modric and (Mateo) Kovacic lined up against you, you know it doesn’t get any tougher than that.”

Phillips had even more reason to rejoice because his eye-catching display occurred in front of his mother, who had celebrated her birthday just 24 hours before – and hoped he would have been able to mark the event with his first England goal.

“It’s insane,” he added.

“It’s difficult to put into words. I don’t recall doing it at the moment when I was going forward with the ball.

“I remember Walks (Kyle Walker) giving the ball to me, and everything after that was a blur, and the crowd went insane as soon as the ball hit the back of the net.

“The day before, it was my mother’s birthday, and that’s when we celebrated. (This is a brief piece.)