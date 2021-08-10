Kalidou Koulibaly chats and James Rodriguez leaves Everton.

Everton’s pre-season campaign is almost over, and the focus will now shift to the upcoming 2021/22 season.

A slew of players have been linked with moves to Goodison Park in recent weeks, and they are showing no signs of slowing down ahead of what is likely to be a hectic transfer window for the Blues.

Rafa Benitez has already signed Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray, and Asmir Begovic, but who else will he bring in?

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors and assess how probable they are to come true.

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff.

The New York Times, through HITC.

Everton are interested in bringing the 23-year-old to Goodison Park this summer, according to the report.

Rafa Benitez is eager to reconcile with Longstaff, with whom he worked at St James’ Park, according to the source.

Newcastle are rumored to be close to acquiring Arsenal’s Joe Willock, which might allow Longstaff to leave.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Soccer Link, courtesy of Goodison News.

Everton and Paris Saint-Germain, according to the source, have made approaches to sign the Napoli defender in recent weeks.

They go on to add that Koulibaly has voiced a desire to leave Napoli this summer and that Everton and PSG are interested in him.

The sum that Napoli is demanding for Koulibaly’s services, according to the report, is deterring clubs from making a deal.

Everton midfielder James Rodriguez.

NotizieMilan, through Tuttosport.

Rodriguez’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is reportedly lobbying for the midfielder to join AC Milan this summer.

Since Carlo Ancelotti left for Real Madrid and was replaced by Ancelotti, the 30-year-future old’s has been uncertain.

The Colombian international’s wages, according to the source, are a key stumbling block in a move away from Goodison Park.

As a result, according to the story, Mendes is demanding that Rodrigues take a wage cut in order to make the move.