Kaiyne Woolery joins Motherwell on a three-year agreement after leaving Tranmere Rovers.

Motherwell have announced that striker Kaiyne Woolery has signed a three-year contract after leaving Tranmere Rovers.

The 26-year-old, who helped Rovers reach the League Two play-off semi-finals last season with 11 goals in 52 appearances, has finalized his move subject to international clearance.

“Kaiyne is a player I’ve liked for a few years now,” manager Graham Alexander said on the Cubs’ official website.

“With his speed and goal threat, he’s always been a concern for my teams. I’m thrilled to be bringing him to Motherwell.

“I feel his finest years are still to come, and we are all excited to collaborate with him. I’m confident he’ll assist us in improving our offensive threat.”

Woolery began his professional career with Bolton Wanderers and later played for Wigan Athletic and Swindon Town before joining Prenton Park in September of last year.