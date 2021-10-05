Kaide Gordon is set to sign his first professional deal with Liverpool.

After a strong start to his Anfield career, Liverpool are preparing to hand Kaide Gordon his first professional contract.

Gordon turned 17 on Tuesday, allowing the club to offer the winger a three-year contract after signing him from Derby County in February for a fee that might exceed £3 million.

While there is no rush to reach a deal, a contract is in the works with Liverpool, who want to reward the youngster for his rapid rise through the ranks.

Following his arrival, Gordon made an immediate impact with the under-18s, scoring on his U23s debut in May before being permanently promoted to the higher age group this season.

When he was part of a group of Academy youngsters that trained with the senior squad during pre-season, he drew Jurgen Klopp’s attention, and he played in numerous pre-season friendlies, including the Anfield triumph over Osasuna.

Gordon also made history as the fifth-youngest player in Liverpool’s first team when he started the Carabao Cup win over Norwich City last month at the age of 16 years 351 days.