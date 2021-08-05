Kaide Gordon backs up Virgil van Dijk, but Liverpool’s chances may be over for the time being.

Young Kaide Gordon will probably never forget the last few weeks.

The winger was one of numerous players brought up from a thriving Academy for the four-week trip away from Merseyside, and few people outside the club knew who he was when he got to work out in Austria in mid-July.

The January signing has spent his first few months at Anfield working hard in the younger divisions, mostly at Under-18 level.

Anyone who hadn’t heard of the 16-year-old before the last few weeks would have noticed the former Derby County adolescent.

Gordon excelled during the pre-season games in Austria against FC Wacker Innsbruck, Mainz, and Hertha Berlin, as he was quick, active, and hardworking.

So much so that Virgil van Dijk mentioned him in his first press conference since returning to play this summer.

The Dutchman commented, “It’s always good to watch the young boys getting raised and coming out of their shells and stuff.”

â€Kaide Gordon, who is 16 years old, is breaking out of his shell, is working hard, and has a lot of potential.”

Van Dijk wasn’t the only one who was caught aback by Gordon’s natural, quick-footed skill.

Several members of the first-team squad are said to have remarked on the maturity and quality of a kid who won’t turn 17 until October.

When Klopp decided to reduce his numbers by sending home a half-dozen young aspirants at the start of the week, it was perhaps telling how much Gordon had attracted the eye.

While Conor Bradley, Mateusz Musialowski, Tyler Morton, and Jake Cain all returned to Merseyside, Gordon was retained on for the second game of the back-to-back hours on Thursday against Bologna.

Gordon, who is nimble, skilful, and plays on the right side of the attack with his natural left foot, is already following in the footsteps of Harvey Elliott, who joined Liverpool two summers ago.

Despite earning his senior debut with Derby, the Reds will not put any external pressure on Gordon, despite the fact that Elliott’s reputation has grown following his outstanding loan spell with Blackburn last season. “The summary has come to an end.”