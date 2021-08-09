Kaide Gordon and Ibrahima Konate start for Liverpool, although two players are missing.

Following his £36 million summer transfer from RB Leipzig, Ibrahima Konate will make his first appearance at Anfield this evening.

Kaide Gordon, a 16-year-old winger, also starts as Liverpool wrap off their pre-season schedule with a friendly against Osasuna of Spain.

Jurgen Klopp will start Konate alongside Joe Gomez at centre-back, with an altogether different starting XI than the one that drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao at home on Sunday afternoon.

If Andy Robertson fails to recuperate from his ankle injury suffered yesterday, Kostas Tsimikas is on standby to start the Premier League season at Norwich City on Saturday.

Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain make up the midfield, with Neco Williams completing the defense.

The team is led by Roberto Firmino, who is joined in attack by Takumi Minamino and Gordon.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are on a bench that also contains Divock Origi and Ben Davies, both of whom have yet to play in pre-season.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Nat Phillips are both out again as a precautionary measure after missing the match on Sunday. In recent weeks, both have been prominently linked with a move away from Liverpool.

Michael Robinson, a former Liverpool and Osasuna striker who died in April 2020, will be honored with a standing ovation before the game.

N Williams, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Gordon, Firmino, Minamino. Kelleher; N Williams, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Gordon, Firmino, Minamino.

B Davies, R Williams, Woodburn, Beck, Cain, Clarkson, Bradley, Karius, H Davies, Thiago, Henderson, Origi, B Davies, R Williams, Woodburn, Karius, H Davies, Thiago, Henderson, Origi, B Davies, R Williams, Woodburn, Beck, Cain, Clarkson,