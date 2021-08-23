Kaide Gordon advances a senior claim for Liverpool U23s as Andy Robertson’s replacement emerges.

Every Merseyside derby is significant. And Liverpool struck first this season, winning a thrilling mini-derby at Southport.

On his debut under-23s start, Kaide Gordon shone as the Reds cruised to a 3-1 victory over Everton in Premier League 2 on Monday evening.

Gordon’s goal in the 54th minute increased the lead provided to Barry Lewtas’ team by Sheyi Ojo five minutes before halftime.

Liverpool dominated the first half, with Max Woltman and Owen Beck both having chances cleared off the line.

Everton, on the other hand, dug in and cut the deficit in half on 62 minutes when replacement Rafael Garcia finished smartly after being sent clear by Lewis Dobbin.

But 12 minutes from time, Woltman put the game out of reach by turning in Conor Bradley’s low cross from the right.

Everton substitute Liam Higgins struck the crossbar, and Dobbin missed a late sitter, but Woltman and Jake Cain could have extended Liverpool’s lead in a tense match.

Gordon hasn’t wasted any time since joining the club in February from Derby County.

After making an immediate impact with the U18s, he scored on his U23s debut as a substitute in May and wowed when given a chance with the first team in pre-season.

The 16-year-old might see action in the League Cup next month.

This was, however, his entire debut at this level, having missed Manchester City’s goalless draw at Anfield last Sunday in favor of scoring in a 4-1 first-team friendly win against Aston Villa.

It was a success. Everton failed to cope with Gordon’s quickness and deception, with Charlie Whitaker and Isaac Price receiving yellow cards for knocking down the winger in the first half.

Gordon reacted angrily to the latter challenge and took on the Everton midfielder, demonstrating the zeal and determination that will serve him well in his growth.

The winger’s surging runs and deft ball control often stunned the 1,809-strong crowd, not least one incredible piece of skill to beat his marker on the touchline during an increasingly tense second-half performance.

Sure, Everton goalkeeper Zan Luk Leban should have saved Gordon’s 25-yard effort for Liverpool’s second goal.

However, the strike was a well-deserved reward for yet another outstanding effort from. “The summary has come to an end.”