Kai Havertz issues a warning to Liverpool and Manchester City as he predicts Chelsea will win the Premier League.

Liverpool and Manchester City, according to Chelsea player Kai Havertz, are the favorites to win the Premier League this season.

After scoring the game-winning goal in the final against Pep Guardiola’s side last season, Havertz propelled the Londoners to Champions League triumph, and many expect Chelsea to expand on their European success this season.

Chelsea’s case for being a title contender this season has been enhanced by the summer arrival of Romelu Lukaku, who has brought a prolific scorer to the squad.

Despite the fact that Tuchel’s side is yet to lose in the Premier League this season, Havertz believes Chelsea are still the ‘hunters’ of Liverpool and City.

“The last couple of years, Liverpool and Manchester City have been the greatest, and we can’t just declare we’re going to win it [the Premier League]this year because we won the Champions League,” the Germany international told Sky Sports.

“Of course, we have the quality and the players to win the league, but it’s too early to declare that after the fourth game.

“We’ve also stated we’re Liverpool and City’s hunters because they’ve shown in recent years that they’re terrific, and we want to prove that we’re after the Champions League championship as well.”

After a 1-1 draw at Anfield three weeks ago, Chelsea is the only team Jurgen Klopp’s side has failed to win in the league after five matches.

Liverpool kept their unbeaten start going with a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace this afternoon, while Pep Guardiola’s team drew 0-0 at home to Southampton.

Klopp’s side now leads the table with 13 points, but if Chelsea and Manchester United win this weekend, they would draw level with Liverpool.