Kai Havertz is looking forward to the Wembley showdown – and wouldn’t mind serving a penalty.

Germany’s match against England will be a “special game” for Kai Havertz, who has stated his willingness to take a penalty.

On Tuesday, the two teams will meet at Wembley Stadium to compete for a place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

“Of course, this is a memorable game for me,” Havertz, who is one of three Chelsea players in the Germany squad alongside Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger, said at a press conference in Bavaria on Sunday.

“At one point or another, I’ve performed at Wembley Stadium. It’s a significant game for us all, and we’ll give it our all to win.”

In the Euro 96 semi-finals, Germany famously defeated England on penalties at the stadium, with current Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate’s spot-kick saved.

When asked about preparing for a probable penalty shootout, Havertz replied, “Of course, you have to be prepared, and sometimes you take a penalty or two after training.”

“However, the 120 minutes leading up to it are far more crucial, and we’ll try to win the game before then. If it occurs, I will unquestionably accept a penalty.”

The 22-year-old, who has two goals thus far in the tournament, was accompanied at the news conference by teammate Robin Gosens, who stated that the game’s “anticipation is tremendous.”

“It’s huge to play England in England,” the Atalanta player added.

“I’ve never played at Wembley, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

“Of course, it (the lack of German fans in the stadium) is a sorrow for the fans, but it gives us extra motivation,” he added. When the entire stadium is against you, it’s fantastic.

“We need to be motivated by the notion that we will do everything we can to keep the English as quiet as possible in their own stadium.”

Germany qualified for the last 16 after a 2-2 draw with Hungary in Group F, which was clinched by a late Leon Goretzka goal.

Gosens spoke about the group stage campaign, in which Joachim Low’s side also lost 1-0 to France. (This is a brief piece.)