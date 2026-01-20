Kahata’s Class Delivers Vital Victory for KCB Against Rangers

KCB FC’s hopes of climbing out of a mid-table rut were reignited on a rainy afternoon in Machakos, as a moment of brilliance from veteran midfielder Francis Kahata secured a crucial 1-0 win over Posta Rangers in the FKF Premier League.

In a gritty encounter at Kenyatta Stadium, KCB was desperate for a win to end a series of disappointing results, and they found salvation through the skillful left foot of Kahata. The former Gor Mahia and Simba SC star broke the deadlock in the second half with a composed strike that pierced the Rangers’ defense. His goal proved to be the difference in a match that had been bogged down by missteps and tactical fouls.

The Match Decides Late

The game had seemed destined for a goalless stalemate until Kahata found space in a crowded midfield, launching a shot that left Rangers’ goalkeeper Daniel Otieno with little chance. With his precise finish, Kahata reminded fans and critics alike of his enduring quality, showing that, despite the league’s emphasis on youthful energy, his footballing intelligence still makes him a key asset.

KCB head coach Bernard Mwalala made the pivotal decision to deploy Kahata in a free role, allowing the midfielder to drift between the lines and unsettle the Rangers’ defensive setup. The gamble paid off, as Kahata’s vision and ability to create space were crucial to unlocking the Rangers’ defense.

KCB’s Defensive Resilience

Once ahead, KCB adopted a more cautious approach, holding on to their narrow advantage with a strong defensive performance. Haniff Wesonga, leading the Bankers’ backline, proved instrumental in repelling Rangers’ desperate attacks. Despite Rangers having more possession, they struggled to find a breakthrough, with their attackers failing to deliver a goal for the third consecutive game.

This win, KCB’s first in four matches, was a critical one for a side that has been underperforming. Although they remain far off the pace set by leaders Gor Mahia, the three points bring them back into the conversation and restore some hope for the rest of the season.

For Posta Rangers, the defeat is a blow, especially as they have now failed to score in their last three outings. Coach Kamau will be left to ponder his team’s lack of finishing quality, while KCB can look ahead with renewed optimism as they aim to push for a higher position in the league.

As the final whistle blew, KCB’s bench erupted in celebration. It may not have been the prettiest of victories, but it was a vital one. Kahata, wiping sweat from his brow, summed up the sentiment simply: “We fight again next week.”