Kadhafi’s son has been released from a Libyan prison, according to the Libyan Ministry of Defense.

A justice ministry source confirmed to AFP Sunday that Saadi Kadhafi, the son of Libya’s late dictator Moamer Kadhafi, who was toppled and killed in a 2011 uprising, has been released from prison.

According to the source, “Saadi Moamer Kadhafi has been released from prison” following a court judgement several years ago — without specifying if he was still in Libya.

On Sunday, several media reports said that Kadhafi had already boarded an aircraft to Turkey.

Another source close to the prosecutor’s office told AFP that Kadhafi had been released.

“Several months ago, the chief prosecutor requested that the decision relating to Saadi Kadhafi be carried out as soon as all the necessary requirements were met,” the source stated.

According to the source, Kadhafi was free to stay or leave.

During his father’s rule, Saadi, 47, was notorious for his playboy lifestyle.

Following the NATO-backed rebellion in 2011, he fled to Niger, but was extradited to Libya in 2014.

Saadi, a former professional footballer in Italy, had been imprisoned in Tripoli for crimes against demonstrators and the 2005 assassination of Libyan football coach Bashir al-Rayani.

The court of appeals cleared him of Rayani’s murder in April 2018.

Libya has been in upheaval since the 2011 revolt, with a variety of regimes and militias competing for power.

A truce in 2020 put an end to the factional warfare, paving the stage for peace talks and the creation of a transitional government in March, ahead of the December elections.

However, disagreements about when, what, and on what constitutional grounds to hold elections have hampered preparations.

Saadi was the third son of the colorful colonel who ascended to power in 1969 after a bloodless coup.

The self-styled “Leader of the Revolution” ruled his “Jamahiriya,” or “state of the masses,” with an iron grip for 42 years, though not always in a cogent manner.

The economy has been hampered by the erratic leader’s newest whims, and he has been accused of using the country’s oil resources to fund and arm rebel groups across Africa and beyond.

He dismantled any military or political institutions that may resist him as he concentrated power in a narrower, more nepotistic circle.

Meanwhile, his family appeared to live in luxury, with private jets, high-end sports vehicles, and a superyacht.

On October 20, 2011, rebels assaulted Moamer Kadhafi’s home town of Sirte in the Mediterranean, killing him and his son Mutassim.

Seif al-Arab, another son, was killed in a NATO air raid in. Brief News from Washington Newsday.