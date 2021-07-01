Kaboo is back in action at Sandown for Ascot.

Kaboo runs in the Coral Dragon Stakes at Sandown on Friday, looking to build on a successful debut at Royal Ascot.

Connections had great hopes for the Karl Burke-trained juvenile, who was backed at hefty odds down to 15-2 for the Windsor Castle Stakes.

Despite the gamble going wrong, he finished a respectable sixth to Chipotle, with Burke wishing the son of More Than Ready had gotten a better draw on the day.

“He’s done exceptionally well since Ascot. We could have gone for a small novice somewhere, but he’s a really high-class horse who can gallop, so we decided to take another chance,” the Middleham handler explained.

The terrain would be a bit of an uncertainty – I’d prefer if they didn’t have any more rain – but other than that, there are no drawbacks.

“It isn’t the toughest Listed race I’ve ever seen, but we have a solid draw (stall one), so we’ll give it a shot.

“I’m confident if he’d been drawn on the wing instead of in the centre, we’d have finished second at Ascot and, to be honest, I think we’d have come close to winning.”

After being removed from the Norfolk Stakes at the Royal meeting due to stall disturbances, Instinctive Move must make amends.

Trainer Clive Cox feels it was an isolated incident and expects the Showcasing colt, who won his debut at Bath, to be in top form.

He stated, “He’s passed a stalls test since Ascot and we’ve had no difficulties.”

“He has a lovely disposition, so it came as a complete surprise – he was definitely startled in the stalls, and that was the end of it.

“I’m glad he’ll be able to run here.” He’s still in good shape and has a nice draw (four).

