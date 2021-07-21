Juventus sets a high asking price for a Turkish defender as two English Premier League clubs scout him

Everton is searching for a center-back improvement this summer, and Juventus center-back Merih Demiral has been highlighted as a possible summer transfer.

Tottenham Hotspurs have joined Everton in their pursuit of Demiral, according to Calciomercato, in the hopes of satisfying Harry Kane and improving their prospects of winning silverware.

Demiral joined Juventus from Sassuolo in 2019 for €18 million ($21 million), but the 23-year-old has failed to establish himself in the team and in the starting lineup.

Demiral made 32 appearances for Juventus, scoring one goal and adding two assists.

Rumors have circulated that Massimiliano Allegri, the club’s new head coach, intends to sell the player this transfer window in order to free up space and recoup part of their initial investment.

The club has set a €40 million ($47 million) asking price for the Turkish defender in the aim of realizing those dreams.

Juventus is still interested in signing Italian Manuel Locatelli, and the club has made it clear that moving Demiral is a major priority.

Everton’s new manager, Rafael Benitez, wants to enhance his backline defense after his team conceded more goals in the English Premier League than they scored.

As Yerry Mina’s future at the club is uncertain, signing Demiral would be a perfect compliment to the present group of Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, and Ben Godfrey.

Injury has plagued the Turkish star for the majority of his career, hampering his growth.

However, Everton may find Juventus’ asking price too high, as Demiral has struggled with injuries during his brief career, which has seen him play only 10 league games.

Assuming Everton can persuade Juventus to lower their asking price, he will be a fantastic addition to the defense if he can stay fit.