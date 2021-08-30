Juventus’ rumored pursuit of Aguero, Hazard, and Aubameyang is shot down by Football Transfer Guru.

Juventus is in limbo as they look for a successor for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus has been linked with Sergio Aguero, Eden Hazard, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as potential replacements after the Portuguese superstar’s decision to return to Manchester United.

However, Juventus’ transfer guru Fabrizio Romano made it clear that those three players are not among the club’s late transfer goals.

However, both Miralem Pjanic and Alex Witsel are on the list.

Arsenal selling Aubameyang at this point would be the worst decision they could make, given they have yet to score a goal or win a game in the English Premier League.

In their Carabao Cup victory over West Bromwich Albion, the Gabonese proved their worth to Arsenal supporters and manager Mikel Arteta.

The Arsenal captain scored a hatrick and was ably assisted by Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, and Alexandre Lacazette, all of whom scored one goal each.

Hazard was linked with a loan move to Juventus in a transfer rumor.

The Real Madrid player has had a difficult time the past two seasons due to injury and a lack of form.

Due to their talent at the position, manager Carlo Ancelotti has already stated that he is unsure if he would be able to find enough minutes to go around.

“I can’t tell you how long they’ll be on the field. “Up front, there’s a lot of competition,” the Italian boss remarked.

“We have some good forwards in Bale, Vini Jr., Hazard, Benzema, and Jovic, who did well against Levante. I have to appreciate the quality on the field by giving game time to those who deserve it.”

Pjanic’s signing is the most likely consequence for the Serie A giants, as Barcelona is in desperate need of cash owing to the global pandemic’s aftermath.

Ronaldo’s decision to quit Juventus stemmed from his dissatisfaction with the club’s inability to win big trophies during his tenure there.

Juventus will need some time to find out how to deal with the loss of a player of his ability, whether it happens this transfer window or later in the season.