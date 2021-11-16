Juventus Official Confirms Two Major Clubs Are Interested In Paul Pogba Transfer Rumors

Manchester United fans can breathe a sigh of relief following rumours from Italy that Juventus would abandon its pursuit of Paul Pogba.

Juventus wants to reconcile with the French midfield maestro, according to Caught Offside, but the club’s financial position is causing them to reconsider their interest in Pogba.

“We don’t believe it’ll be possible now.” PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) and Real Madrid are two teams to keep an eye on, according to a high-ranking Juventus executive.

