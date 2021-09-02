Juventus may have a better chance of signing Paul Pogba next summer, according to transfer rumors.

In terms of Paul Pogba, Manchester United can breathe a sigh of relief for the time being.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, may have an even tougher challenge in the upcoming transfer window.

There is no doubt that teams are interested in signing the French footballer. Pogba’s former club, Juventus, is at the top of the list, with rumors claiming that the Bianconeri will make a move for the 28-year-old France international.

According to Tuttoweb, Juventus is aware that completing a deal for Pogba will be difficult.

Juve, on the other hand, is taking a different tactic in order to sign the French midfielder.

This is about Juventus’ connection with Pogba’s agent, Mina Raiola. Both have strong relations, as evidenced by Moise Kean’s transfer to the Old Lady during the transfer window.

Juventus is one of several teams rumored to be interested in poaching Pogba from Manchester United. His contract expires next summer, and it’s unclear whether the Red Devils will try to extend it.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival, Pogba is the next player to be singled out.

Pogba’s days at Old Trafford may be numbered unless the Portuguese forward intervenes and finds a way to persuade the Frenchman to stay.

The Frenchman has faced his fair share of misfortune in his career. He was recently chastised for allegedly fouling Wolverhampton’s Ruben Neves.

Wolves fans labeled him a cheat, but Pogba disproved all of that with a noble gesture. T

The delighted crowd erupted in cheers as he presented his shirt to one of the home team’s fans.

Pogba’s career may also be determined by the fate of another French star, Kylian Mbappe. There are rumors that he may seek for a move to Real Madrid as a result of Ronaldo’s arrival.

As a result, keeping Pogba and Mbappe could hinge on Ronaldo’s ability to persuade them to stay at Old Trafford.

It’ll also be determined by how well they can coexist in the following season.