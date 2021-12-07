Juventus joins the race for a bargain-priced Gladbach midfielder, according to reports.

Denis Zakaria of Borussia Mönchengladbach is a coveted commodity for teams looking for a cheap midfielder.

The 25-year-contract old’s is set to expire in the summer, and at least three teams are said to be monitoring his position.

Juventus is the latest club to enter the competition for the Swiss footballer’s services, according to TuttoJuve.

According to reports, the Old Lady is willing to pay £4.25 million ($5.65 million) to obtain him.

While the fee is unquestionably low, Juve’s main issue is that they aren’t the only ones interested in Zakaria.

Arsenal and Liverpool are said to be interested in signing the Swiss international. Both look to be in the lead, given that they have already been linked to or spoken with Zakaria.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Reds’ package has yet to be revealed, which implies that any other team may entice the Swiss with a compelling presentation.

According to Fussball Transfers, conversations between Zakaria’s camp and Arsenal have reportedly begun.

Although no exact figures have been established, the cost is said to be between £1.7 million ($2.26 million) and £4.25 million ($5.65 million).

It’s worth remembering, though, that all of the hoopla about getting Zakaria for a low price is only applicable until the summer.

This means that Juventus, Arsenal, and Liverpool will have to wait a few months before attempting to get the Swiss to join their ranks.

With the January transfer window rapidly approaching, it’s possible that one team will leapfrog the rest of the league.

However, it is also feasible that the Swiss footballer will choose to remain with the German team.

Liverpool appears to be the most likely of the three teams to pursue a trade. He might be a substitute for James Milner, joining the likes of Thiago Silva and Fabinho in the mix.

But, like the Reds, Zakaria may be a significant addition for Arsenal and Juve, indicating that the summer ahead might be hectic and fascinating for all parties involved.